Viih Tube and Eliezer get married at Rock in Rio with ceremony performed by Elvis Presley | Rock in Rio 2022

Former BBCs Viih Tube and Eliezer opened a chapel in the same style as those in Las Vegas and got married this Thursday (8). The joke took place to make the couple’s relationship of just over a month official and also to inaugurate the Chilli Beans Chapel.
The ceremony was performed by an Elvis Presley, very Vegas-style, and renewed the couple’s love commitment.
Despite the joke, Viih Tube took care of the bride’s look with a dress by stylist Erika Facuri, with styling by Paty Passos.
“Our connection is very strong, before talking to him I already knew that our vibe was the same for what I followed on the show. We are living a happy moment, nothing better than celebrating love at an incredible festival”, comments Viih Tube. Eliezer adds that “this is the first time I go to a festival of the proportions of Rock in Rio after the reality show and it is an honor to share this moment with Viih. When I learned that the Las Vegas tradition would arrive in Rio de Janeiro with Elvis, obviously I accepted the invitation right away”, said Vihh.
Viih Tube and Eliezer’s wedding — Photo: Leo Franco / AgNews
Public can also get married
In the last edition of Rock in Rio, in 2019, the chapel space hosted three royal weddings, made official by a justice of the peace, and thousands of symbolic unions, celebrated by a lookalike of singer Elvis Presley, as was the case of Viih Tube and Eliezer.
In 2022, the Chilli Beans Chapel will celebrate love, unity and diversity with three official weddings on September 3, 9 and 11. In addition, to participate in the symbolic unions with the ‘blessings’ of the singer Elvis Presley’s cover, just go to the chapel during the festival days.
Viih Tube — Photo: Leo Franco / AgNews
Viih Tube Bride — Photo: Leo Franco / AgNews
The playfully married duo — Photo: Leo Franco / AgNews