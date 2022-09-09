Viih Tube and Eliezer get married at Rock in Rio with ceremony performed by Elvis Presley | Rock in Rio 2022

“Our connection is very strong, before talking to him I already knew that our vibe was the same for what I followed on the show. We are living a happy moment, nothing better than celebrating love at an incredible festival”, comments Viih Tube. Eliezer adds that “this is the first time I go to a festival of the proportions of Rock in Rio after the reality show and it is an honor to share this moment with Viih. When I learned that the Las Vegas tradition would arrive in Rio de Janeiro with Elvis, obviously I accepted the invitation right away”, said Vihh.