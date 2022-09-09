Viruses circulating: 7 more cases of monkeypox are confirmed in Capital – Capital

capital

Bulletin published this Thursday brings an increase in cases in Campo Grande, being six men and a woman

By Gabriela Couto | 08/09/2022 11:08

Monkeypox virus sample seen through the lens of a microscope. (Photo: IOC/Fiocruz)

The Monkeypox virus, known as monkeypox, continues to circulate in Campo Grande. According to a bulletin published today (8) by the SES (Secretary of State for Health), seven more people who live in the capital are contaminated by the disease.

There are six men and one woman aged between 20 and 33 years old. With that it rises to 27 active cases and in isolation in the city. So far, 54 people from Mato Grosso do Sul have been infected by the disease.

Of these four are probable cases, 26 are cured and another 32 are active. In addition to Campo Grande, the municipalities of Dourados (2), Costa Rica (1), Ponta Porã (1) and Três Lagoas (1) currently have contaminated patients.

Brazil is the third in the world with the highest number of infected so far. About more than 5,000 cases of the disease have been recorded in the country. This week the first step towards the development of a national vaccine against the disease was taken.

On Monday, the National Institutes of Health (NHI), the US medical research agency, delivered biological material needed to begin development of a monkeypox vaccine to the Vaccine Technology Center. at the Federal University of Minas Gerais.