Viviane Araujo’s son: see photos of the baby after leaving the maternity hospital

Two days after giving birth to little Joaquim, Viviane Araujo and her husband, Guilherme Militão, left the hospital this Thursday afternoon (08). The actress’ son was born at the Perinatal Maternity Hospital in Rio de Janeiro. The baby, who already had the first photos shown, came into the world weighing 3,465 kg and 51 cm after a cesarean section.

With Joaquim in her mother’s arms and wrapped in a red blanket, Viviane lavished sympathy and posed for the photographers present at the scene. Guilherme left the maternity hospital with a giant teddy bear in his hands. The family went straight home (+ see pictures of the baby’s room!) in the same neighborhood. Check out the photos in the gallery!

VIVIANE ARAUJO: ‘I ALWAYS HAD THIS DESIRE TO BE A MOTHER’

During her pregnancy, Viviane was the attraction of a conversation circle about motherhood promoted by a baby room decoration brand. In this ocasion, she reported that the dream of motherhood has been around for a long time.

“I always had this desire to be a mother, since I was young. But I hadn’t found my prince and work has always taken over my life. That desire was kept under wraps. The years went by, I had relationships that I even thought I could have a child, but thank God, daddy in heaven didn’t allow it. After I met my husband, a month later, we were already very involved, the pandemic came and we started living together and a year later, we got married. Before we made the union official, we were already thinking about having our child”, recalled the actress.