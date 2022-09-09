Vladimir Putin’s Party Proposes Referendums on annexation in Russian-Occupied Ukrainian Territories | Ukraine and Russia

President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party proposed on Wednesday (7) to organize referendums to decide whether Russia should annex the Ukrainian territories occupied by the country’s military forces.

The referendum would take place on 4 November.

“Donetsk, Lugansk and other Russian cities will finally be able to return to their home port, and the Russian world, currently divided by formal borders, will regain its integrity,” party secretary general Andrei Turchak said.

He proposed November 4 as the date because on that day Russia celebrates National Unity Day, to commemorate the 17th-century popular uprising that drove Polish occupying forces out of Moscow.

In addition to citing the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose independence the Russian government recognized before the start of the offensive on February 24, Turchak also mentioned other areas of Ukraine: Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, largely occupied by the Russian army.

Kirill Setremooussov, a Russian government official in power in the Kherson region, said they will prepare for this date.

Russian troops occupy parts of the territory, particularly in southern Ukraine, including the city of Kherson, which before the intervention had 280,000 inhabitants.

Since 2014, pro-Russian separatists have controlled most of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

In March of that year, Russia organized a referendum in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed after the vote, preceded by an intervention by Russian special forces.

In recent months, Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine have repeatedly mentioned the idea of ​​an annexation referendum to Russia, but the Kherson government said on Monday that the possibility of organizing such a vote was uncertain, due to the counteroffensive that Ukrainian forces are taking. started in the region.

Russia distributed Russian passports among the inhabitants of some occupied territories in Ukraine, something it had also done in recent years in the eastern territories controlled by the separatists.