“We have to put the painting on the wall”, says Ceni after going to the Sudamericana final

Coach Rogério Ceni only thinks of one thing: to win the Copa Sudamericana. After São Paulo’s classification for the grand final, the tricolor idol, who already had the opportunity to lift the competition’s trophy in his time as a goalkeeper, hopes to appear in another painting on the wall of the Barra Funda CT, this time as a coach .

“I’m a guy who fought his whole life to win, I won many titles here. We have to put the picture on the wall. If not, it makes no sense for me to be here. The whole context that follows passed by a lot today. The classification greatly influences the next matches, the next games. We are still going after the goal”, said Rogério Ceni.

The South American title could be Ceni’s first as coach of São Paulo. This season, the tricolor idol took his team to the final of the Campeonato Paulista, but ended up being defeated by Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque.

“If 8 months ago they proposed a contract that you would reach the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, the final of the Sudamericana, the final of Paulista and the Brasileiro in a slightly better condition than we are in, most people would sign below. I am driven by achievements. We have three more weeks to work on this team to be champion”, continued Rogério Ceni.



Qualifying for the South American final could not have come at a better time. Having to deal with strong pressure due to the recent bad results, which took Tricolor to the bottom of the Brasileirão table, Rogério Ceni proved this Thursday that no streak of bad luck lasts forever and ended up awarded with the triumph over Atlético -GO

“I think we finished a lot against Fortaleza, Flamengo, we had good games here at Morumbi, against Santos at Vila Belmiro. And we also had some games where we left something to be desired. There are many games for many days, in the middle and on weekends, having to promote exchanges, taking away the chemistry a little. Our team has a way of playing and few variations of pieces, of styles. But I have guys who leave their lives on the field and, therefore, even with difficulties, they allow São Paulo to be in the South American final and in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil”, he added.

