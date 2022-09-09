We want a slightly higher equilibrium exchange rate, as it has been, says Guedes By Reuters



© Reuters. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes speaks at a ceremony at Itamaraty, in Brasília 06/21/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado



by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The government wants a fiscal surplus, a slightly higher equilibrium exchange rate, as it has been, and reduced taxes, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday.

The statement was made during an event in São Paulo about the automotive industry, when the minister explained that the government does not want a scenario with “exchange rates down there and interest rates up there”. For him, this would overvalue the real and reduce the country’s competitiveness.

In the past, Guedes had already criticized previous governments, which, in his opinion, kept interest rates too high and too low.

This Thursday’s speech clashed with statements made in recent months. In August, he stated that the dollar should have been “down there” but was “in the place in quotes” because of the “noise”. The previous month, he had highlighted that the real was one of the most valued currencies in the world.

This Thursday, Guedes did not make it clear whether the dollar close to 5.20 reais, the closing level of the US currency this Thursday, would be the equilibrium level.

When stating that Brazil has seen good news in the economy while the world is experiencing a negative scenario, Guedes predicted that the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by almost 3% this year.

The minister said that the government’s gross debt should fall to 76% of GDP this year after the return of BNDES resources to the National Treasury referring to loans made in the past – today the debt is at 77.6% of GDP.

He also stated that “there is still time” for unemployment in the country to reach 8% by the end of this year. Based on the data for the quarter ended in July, the level was 9.1%.

(Edited by José de Castro)