“Well done”; Sports journalist suffers punishment from ACEESP and Palmeiras fans take a wave with the reporter on the web

Journalist will have 15 days to present a defense and not run the risk of having serious problems with his career in the future

Palmeiras have at least two more days to forget about the elimination in Libertadores for Athletico Paranaense and focus on the next 13 decisions of the Brasileirão so that coach Abel Ferreira’s team ends the season with another title in its trophy room. The first challenge takes place this Saturday (10), again at Allianz Parque, against Juventude, in a game valid for the 26th round of the national tournament.

But it is wrong that the issue of Libertadores left the agenda in Verdão, especially among fans. That’s because the fanatics from Palmeiras are entering a collision course with some journalists who usually make waves with Abel Ferreira’s team. And who provoked the crowd at the final whistle of the referee last Tuesday (6th) was journalist João Paulo Cappellanes, from TV Bandeirantes, who did not leave clubbing aside and celebrated inside Allianz Parque the classification of his favorite team. , Athletico Paranaense. However, the attitude of the professional, who was working in the press area, did not go down well. The video posted by the professional himself on Instagram traveled around Brazil and was not well accepted by ACEESP.

Soon after receiving the video, ACEESP (Association of Sports Chroniclers of the State of São Paulo), which, for the first time, imposed a punishment on the TV Bandeirantes reporter. The entity claims that the behavior that the reporter had went outside the principles that the statute adheres to. Now, the professional and the broadcaster where they work will have 15 days to present a defense.

“We reiterate that ACEESP does not condone behaviors that violate professional ethics and that do not comply with the protocol provided for areas specifically designated for the work of the press”, concluded the communiqué signed by President Nelson Nunes. It is worth remembering that Cappellanes runs serious risks of being harmed in his career if something is found during an internal administrative process that will soon be opened by the investigation commission. ACEESP asked for an audit to be opened on the matter.

Some Palmeiras fans congratulated the entity for having punished the journalist: “Well done. These clowns dressed up as journalists already gave. TV today has a lot of platform to be funny, worse than he was even good before the open game”, said a fan. “He can cheer, just go to the stands and pay for the ticket”, mocked another member of the crowd