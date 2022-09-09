What are the main tax incentives offered to companies?

What are the tax incentives offered to companies?

Tax incentives help to expand the brand and reduce the volume of mandatory taxes for the company. Discover the main incentives offered to companies!

What are tax incentives and how do they work?

Tax incentives work as a set of public policies that provide tax reduction or exemption as a way of stimulating the country’s development. These benefits are generally offered as an alternative to paying taxes.

In this way, entrepreneurs start to adopt social projects to allocate part of the income tax that would be paid to the government. Thus, the State gives up part of its fiscal profit so that more social organizations receive financial support. In other words, tax incentives basically occur through the allocation of taxes from a company to social projects in the country, instead of being granted to the government.

However, at the federal level, this benefit considers the tax regime selected by the company. Thus, only companies that choose real profit will be able to take advantage of this incentive.

What are the tax incentives offered to companies?

There are many types of tax incentives, at the federal, state and municipal levels. Check out 5 of them!

Federal level incentives

Federal level incentives span the entire country in order to enhance cultural and social development. Check out two of them!

Sports Incentive Law: This is provided for by Law 11,438 of 2006 and is aimed at the development of projects in the area of ​​sports.

Audiovisual Law: This is already provided for by Law 8,685 of 1993 and is totally focused on the development of national and independent film production.

State level incentives

State level tax breaks will depend on the state where the company is located. Check out two of them!

Pernambuco Economic Development Program (Prodepe): This is aimed at investments in wholesale trade;

Cultural Action Program (ProAc): This is from the state of São Paulo and is aimed at cultural projects aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community, blacks and female empowerment.

Municipal level incentives

State-level incentives are determined by city managers. Thus, the incentive options will depend on the location of the company.

For example, the Declaration of Adhesion to the Tax Incentive Program (DPI), which seeks to increase the development of the West Zone of São Paulo, through the generation of jobs for residents of the region.

