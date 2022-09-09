What is the UK’s line of succession after the death of Queen Elizabeth II? Know the names

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, King Charles III, immediately became the King of the United Kingdom. Now Prince William, who also holds the title of Duke of Cambridge, is first in the UK lineage.

The other members of the line of succession also moved up one position in the succession. Royals in the United Kingdom follow the birthright rule, which states that the first child of the monarch who died or abdicated is entitled to the throne.

That’s why Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appear on the list before their uncle, Prince Harry. Until 2015, men had preference in the lineage and were ahead of women on the list, even though they were born later.

The country has since implemented absolute primogeniture, ensuring that the sex of heirs to the throne is not considered in the list. The rule, however, only affects those born after October 20, 2011.

Thus, Princess Anne, who was born in 1950, the second daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is behind her two younger brothers in the ranking, while her great-niece, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, has priority over her youngest, Prince Louis.

LINE OF SUCCESSION TO THE THRONE

King Charles III Prince William Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis Prince Harry Archie Windsor Lilibet Diana Windsor Andrew Duke of York

CONTROVERSY IN THE ROYAL FAMILY

No one can be excluded from the line of succession, even if they have committed crimes or asked to do so. A member of the list only ceases to be heir to the throne if he dies, assumes himself as monarch and abdicates, or if Parliament creates a special law for the situation.

That’s why Prince Andrew, Elizabeth II’s third child, remains in the line of succession after being prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor through Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Although he lost his honorary title in early 2022, the Briton is still heir to the throne of the United Kingdom.

Who also remains in the line of succession is Prince Harry who, in 2020, stepped away from his official royal duties. King Charles III’s second child with Princess Diana chose to step away from royal duties after a series of disagreements between House Windsor and his American wife Meghan Markle.

Among the controversies involving the couple is a complaint of racism made by Markle in an interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey, in 2021. According to her, a member of the royal family would have expressed “concern” about “how dark” her son’s skin would be with Prince Harry, Prince Archie.

The removal of the pair from the British monarchy means that the two cannot officially represent royalty, suspend the salary they received for royal work and caused Prince Harry to lose his military titles.

With information from G1