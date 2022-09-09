What went wrong at TT Investimentos

TT Investimentos, a management company created just five years ago, may have to close its doors after a derivatives operation in the US market went wrong, causing hundreds of millions of reais in losses.

The case gained attention because the founders — Antônio and Arthur Fraga Bahia — are nephews of the former president of the Central Bank, Arminio Fraga, who is also the fund’s largest shareholder.

The operation, which Arthur defined to Brazil Journal as “risky”, was carried out by the TT Global Equities fund and involved the sale of put options and the purchase of call options from a company that the manager says he knows “deeply” — Clarus, an American manufacturer of equipment for outdoor activities such as climbing, skiing and mountaineering.

To maintain the operation, which left the fund ‘long’ in Clarus, it is necessary to deposit margins.

In a clearly emotional letter, Arthur apologized to the shareholders and explained what went wrong.

“Up to a week, the operation was going well,” he wrote. “But five days ago, to get out of the position, I had to leverage the fund for a few days.” The day after this leverage, the American custodian decided to “take away all the margin he had given the day before, given the concentration of the portfolio.”

Arthur was forced to liquidate the position in two days, “which generated irreparable losses to the fund”. The operation also lowered Clarus’ price, which went from US$ 26.99 on August 25 to US$ 15.17 six days later.

Arthur did not say what leverage was reached by the fund in Clarus, nor the value of losses in equity.

Since yesterday, however, a copy of a regulation of a mirror fund of TT Global Equities in Brazil has been circulating in the market, which shows that the fund could not leverage itself or have exposure greater than 25% in a single share.

Arthur denies this information and says that the offering from the bottom offshore it does allow leveraged trading.

“There was no illegality,” he told the Brazil Journal. “the bottom offshore suffered significant losses due to an operation that went wrong.”

Arthur said that he and his partners are still deciding what to do, but that TT is likely to go out of business.

According to him, the manager has “very few” shareholders, and all of them are large investors. Arminius is the biggest of them. “They’re all close people, so for us, it’s almost a family issue,” he said.

In the email sent to the shareholders, Arthur said that not only did he lose the money from the fund, but he ended his career.

“I can’t even imagine the anger and disappointment you’re feeling right now,” he wrote. “Know that more than 95% of my equity and that of my partners was in the fund.”

In one investor’s accounts, the manager had more than 200% of the fund leveraged in Clarus. Another source commented that because of the custodian’s measures, the leverage “must have been brutal.”

The equity of TT’s local fund fell by around 80%. in the background offshorewhich would have a net worth of around US$ 150 million, the loss was 100%.

