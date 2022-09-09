“What were you going to do?” asks Tiberius

The scenes will air after the jaguar woman flees to the tapera; story will not end well for jagunço

In the next chapters of “wetland“, novel adapted by Bruno Luperi, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will flee from the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) again. According to information released by the portal “Summary of On-Novels“, Gil’s daughter (Enrique Diaz) will feel the first contractions and return to the tapera.

Without hiding the desire to have the baby by the river, just like Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), the wife of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will go to the hovel and face Solano (Rafael Sieg), who by now will have been unmasked. The gunslinger will then kidnap the savage and threaten her with death.

However, it won’t take long for the girl to attack and take the jagunço’s life. Sister (Camila Morgado), by the way, will see the murder even far from the place, due to the powers of “cramulhona”. Finally, seedling (Bella Campos) and Tiberius (Guito) will take the protege of old man from the river (Osmar Prado) in the jump.

In Pantanal, Muda and Tibério catch Juma with body

The protagonist will even justify herself. “A jaguar caught him last night. It’s your Tenorio’s pawn“, she will say. “What were you going to do with him, Juma?“, will ask Zé Leôncio’s employee. “I was going to throw the piranha in the river, since the jaguar didn’t want to eat the unfortunate“, will reply the swamp.