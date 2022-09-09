what will change in the uk after your death

From the national anthem to banknotes and coins, stamps and passports, many aspects of everyday life in the UK will change with the arrival of Charles III to the throne.

currency and stamps

The face of the new king will begin stamping the coins and banknotes of the United Kingdom and other countries around the world, replacing the face of Queen Elizabeth II.

Your image will also appear on other currencies used in the Caribbean Islands, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The same is true of the islands of Jersey, Guernsey and Man, as well as the Falklands, Gibraltar and Saint Helena, all of which are dependent on the British Crown.

In 1936, during the 326-day reign of King Edward VIII, coins were minted, but the monarch abdicated before they were put into circulation.

Elizabeth II’s face also appears on the stamps, while the letters EIIR, for Elizabeth II Regina, are on all mailboxes, which must now be modified.

The badge on police helmets will also change.

Anthem and passports

The famous British national anthem will change to “God Save the King”, with a masculine version of the lyrics.

It will be a custom that is likely to be difficult to change for the British, who have been singing “God Save the Queen” since 1952. It is also one of New Zealand’s two national anthems and the royal anthem of Australia and Canada, which have their own national anthems.

The text on the inside cover of British passports, issued in the name of the Crown, and the similar inscription on the inside of Australian, Canadian and New Zealand passports will also need to be updated. When raising a glass in official acts, one will no longer say “queen” but “king”.

policy and rights

The names of “Her Majesty’s government” (Her Majesty’s), as well as the Treasury and Customs, will change to the male version “His Majesty’s”.

In this way, it will be “the king’s speech”, and not the queen’s, which will open the parliamentary sessions presenting the future government program.

It will also change its name to the “Queen’s Guard”, photographed tirelessly by tourists in front of Buckingham Palace.

The police will no longer watch over the peace of the queen, but that of the king, and senior lawyers will move from QC (Queen’s counsel) to KC (King’s counsel).

In the army, new recruits will no longer receive “the queen’s shilling” upon enlisting, as per protocol. Nor will they have to submit to the queen’s rules.

The name “Her Majesty’s Theatre”, a theater in London’s famous West End, where The Phantom of the Opera has been performed since 1986, will also be masculinized.

And those who aspire to speak English in the most elegant accent possible, known as “the Queen’s English”, will now have to try to speak “the King’s English” Charles III.