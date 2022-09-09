WhatsApp innovates and tests NEW tool that will change language in the application; see how

O Whatsapp uses the language configured on the device itself to run its services. These settings are usually found in the language tab of the cell phone or in Google Keyboard, a keyboard used on Android devices.

In this way, messenger users are unable to quickly change the language of the resource’s interface. The change must be made on the device itself, changing the other gadgets and functionalities present.

personalized experience

However, the Whatsapp intends to launch a feature to change the language in the app. In short, the user will be able to change any and all text in the messaging platform, and change configuration items. Meta’s intention is to internationalize the service.

The upgrade will ensure that immigrants, language learners and businesses can easily adapt to languages. The functionality is already being tested in the beta version of the Android system. However, iOS devices will soon have the technology available.

How to change WhatsApp language

By making sure that the news has reached your Whatsapp, just configure it and migrate to the language you want. See the step by step:

Access the app’s ”Settings”, located in the three dots in the upper right corner; Click on the ”Application Language” option; Choose the language you want to leave on WhatsApp, making the information easier to read.

Even though it is already in the testing phase, there is still a forecast of when the feature will be released for the stable platform of messenger. Anyway, once it goes through implementation, it will bring a unique experience to users.

See how to transcribe audios on WhatsApp

For WhatsApp users who don’t like to spend minutes listening to audios, Take Blip has launched a new feature that allows you to turn voice messages into text through the messenger itself.

The new service, called “Viratexto” is free and very easy to use. The expectation is that about 50 thousand audios will be transcribed in the coming days.

How to use the new service?

To use Viratexto is very simple. The user must add the number (31) 97228-0540 on their WhatsApp and send the audio for the chat conversation. The function accepts audios of up to 4 minutes.

It is important to note that the service is automated, therefore, it is not done by a person. In addition, the data is encrypted in order to provide more security to users and the service can be terminated at any time.

According to the owner of Take Blip, the audio transcription tool was designed to facilitate the daily lives of WhatsApp users.

“We started testing it internally first. During an internal company-wide meeting, our CEO, Roberto Oliveira, already excited about the solution, commented on this functionality. In a short time, several employees engaged and started using the feature to transcribe WhatsApp audios into text. We observed a great recurrence and retention rate [e]with that, we decided to bet on the tool and open its use outside the company”, said Milton Stiilpen.