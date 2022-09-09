When did Charles become king? Understand succession and coronation plan

According to the protocols established in “Operation London Bridge”, Buckingham Palace’s action plan after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, the council meets on D+1 at St. James, and proclaims Charles the new king.

The day of death is called D-Day (or D-Day, in the original), and the following days are counted from there, being referred to as D+1, D+2 and so on. That is, tomorrow he is officially named the new king of the United Kingdom, just as Camilla will become the queen consort.

On the same day, the prime minister goes to Buckingham Palace to meet with King Charles. Soon after, the newly sworn-in monarch tours the UK, stopping in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to attend services.

In the meantime, Westminster Hall will be prepared for Elizabeth’s funeral. On the 5th, her body is transferred to the Palace of Westminster, so the population can pay their respects for three days.

At least that is what is foreseen in the plan developed in 1960 with the official protocols of the royalty for the day of the monarch’s death.

However, the official coronation of Charles can take months and only takes place after a period of mourning for the queen and after all necessary preparations have been made. But coronation is not necessary for the prince to become king.

According to the British royal family’s website, the coronation ceremony is “an occasion for pomp and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, it has essentially remained the same for over a thousand years. For the past 900 years, the ceremony has taken place in Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”

What happens now?

  • The body of the queen, who died outside Buckingham Palace at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, is taken to London
  • A closed memorial for ministers takes place at St Peter’s Cathedral, also known as Westminster Abbey
  • Four days after Elizabeth’s death, a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall begins
  • On the 5th, the public tributes begin at the Palace of Westminster
  • She will be buried ten days after her death, alongside her father, King George VI, and her husband, Prince Philip.
  • All palace flags fly at half-mast
  • Government activities are suspended for ten days, except essential activities
  • The royal family’s website is replaced by a black page with text confirming the queen’s death
  • The family’s social media goes silent, and government websites get a black banner

Queen Elizabeth 2nd

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents' lap in 1926 image - PA Images via Getty Images

1 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image

PA Images via Getty Images

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940 - Getty Images

two / 32

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940

Getty Images

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother. - Keystone/Getty Images

3 / 32

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother.

Keystone/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

4 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

10 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a 1955 portrait - Getty Images

11 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969 - Getty Images

12 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969 - Getty Images

13 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970 - Getty Images

14 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland in 1979 - Getty Images

15 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches cricket with her mother and sister in April 1975 - Getty Images

16 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970 - Getty Images

17 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972 - Getty Images

18 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975 - Getty Images

19 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in a 1976 portrait - Getty Images

20 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1976

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony in July 1981 - Getty Images

21 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981

Getty Images

Royal family after Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony - Getty Images

22 / 32

Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982. - Getty Images

23 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan - Getty Images

24 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982 - Getty Images

25 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela - Getty Images

26 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother's funeral in April 2002 - Getty Images

27 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002. - Getty Images

28 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, husband Prince Phillip, son Charles and grandson William - Getty Images

29 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William

Getty Images

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II's crown at an event in 2004 - Getty Images

30 / 32

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017. - Getty Images

31 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss - Getty Images

32 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss

Getty Images

