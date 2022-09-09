When did Charles become king? Understand succession and coronation plan
According to the protocols established in “Operation London Bridge”, Buckingham Palace’s action plan after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, the council meets on D+1 at St. James, and proclaims Charles the new king.
The day of death is called D-Day (or D-Day, in the original), and the following days are counted from there, being referred to as D+1, D+2 and so on. That is, tomorrow he is officially named the new king of the United Kingdom, just as Camilla will become the queen consort.
On the same day, the prime minister goes to Buckingham Palace to meet with King Charles. Soon after, the newly sworn-in monarch tours the UK, stopping in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to attend services.
In the meantime, Westminster Hall will be prepared for Elizabeth’s funeral. On the 5th, her body is transferred to the Palace of Westminster, so the population can pay their respects for three days.
At least that is what is foreseen in the plan developed in 1960 with the official protocols of the royalty for the day of the monarch’s death.
However, the official coronation of Charles can take months and only takes place after a period of mourning for the queen and after all necessary preparations have been made. But coronation is not necessary for the prince to become king.
According to the British royal family’s website, the coronation ceremony is “an occasion for pomp and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, it has essentially remained the same for over a thousand years. For the past 900 years, the ceremony has taken place in Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”
What happens now?
The body of the queen, who died outside Buckingham Palace at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, is taken to London
A closed memorial for ministers takes place at St Peter’s Cathedral, also known as Westminster Abbey
Four days after Elizabeth’s death, a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall begins
On the 5th, the public tributes begin at the Palace of Westminster
She will be buried ten days after her death, alongside her father, King George VI, and her husband, Prince Philip.
All palace flags fly at half-mast
Government activities are suspended for ten days, except essential activities
The royal family’s website is replaced by a black page with text confirming the queen’s death
The family’s social media goes silent, and government websites get a black banner
