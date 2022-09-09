who is and what does the band Måneskin mean?

One of the attractions of today’s World Stage at Rock in Rio, the Italian band Måneskin is one of the newest to play at the festival: it was assembled in 2016, in Rome, and has hard rock as its main style.
Despite the similar phonetics to the Portuguese word, Måneskin does not mean “dummy”. Måneskin is a Danish word which, in literal translation, means “moonlight” or “moon glare”, as told by the band in an interview given to Sky TV in 2017.
The band decided to adopt the name after brainstorming, where Victoria (bassist) – who has a Danish mother – said the word, which was adopted because it “sounds” good.
Victoria and Thomas (guitarist) were the first of the group, joining Damiano (vocals) and Ethan (drums).
A year after their formation, in 2017, they achieved success by placing 2nd in the first version of the Italian “X Factor”. Her first hit single “Chosen” was released during the reality show.
In addition to the X Factor, Måneskin also participated in Eurovision, representing Italy in the competition in 2021 and winning it. Eurovision expanded the band’s success, which “left” the old world and began to be a hit in America as well.
The rock band also has a history of progressive activism, participating in the Black Live Matters protests and also speaking out in favor of the LGBTQIA+ cause.
On Stage World, Måneskin performs from 10:20 pm.
