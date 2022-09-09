Who is Mateus Asato, Brazilian guitarist for Jessie J, who played with her at Rock in Rio 2022 | Rock in Rio 2022

The guitarist from Mato Grosso do Sul, Mateus Asato, 28, drew attention this Thursday (8) when he played with Jessie J at Rock in Rio.

Last April, he had played the Grammys with Silk Sonic. The duo formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won four statuettes at the 2022 Grammys. The artists won in the four categories that competed: song, song of the year, R&B performance and R&B song for “Leave the Door Open”.

Little Asato started strumming at the age of 9, influenced by his mother who put a guitar in his lap. The beginning was influenced by religious music that the family listened to.

1 of 2 Mateus Asato poses with a Fender by Jimi Hendrix — Photo: VC on GloboNews Mateus Asato poses with a Fender by Jimi Hendrix — Photo: VC na GloboNews

At 10, he switched to guitar. “It was always a hobby, until I graduated from high school.” When he rolled the traditional “what are you going to be when you grow up?” he pointed to the guitar.

He moved to Los Angeles at 19 and studied for two years at the Musicians Institute. “I got my degree just right. A week after graduation, I auditioned for a singer.” Passed on.

It was Tori Kelly, an American managed by Scotter Brown, the guy who manages Justin Bieber’s career. It’s been almost two years on tour. “I was a boy. I wanted to know what it was like to play at a festival”, she recalled in an interview with g1.

He says he could have played more with Tori, but in the backstage of his life he heard from colleagues that it would be “bad to be tied to one artist”.

2 of 2 Mateus Asato next to Bruno Mars — Photo: Disclosure / Guitarist’s website Mateus Asato next to Bruno Mars — Photo: Disclosure / Guitarist’s website

That’s when he started to rock his social networks (an activity that also earned him a girlfriend, the digital influencer Maju Trindade) and to give guitar lessons around the world. She even held workshops for groups of up to 1,000 people.

“I saw that I had potential. They wanted to know what was behind the Instagram boy.” Today, he still teaches mega classes.

The partnership with Jessie J came from the recommendation of a friend of the British singer: he saw Mateus teaching in Japan. He was in her band from August 2017 to July this year.

Jessie J jokes and cheers the audience with “Price Tag”

Being born and raised in Campo Grande put two singers in his path. Countrymen, Luan Santana and Di Ferrero approached Mateus.

At the request of the ex-vocalist of NX Zero, he sent some guitars via WhatsApp. The video gave rise to the round retro pop “In the same place”, Ferrero’s best solo song. “I wasn’t expecting it to turn out like this, he hardly altered the things I sent.”

Before, he was one of those responsible for the most pop rocker phase of Luan Santana. He recorded two DVDs after being invited by the popstar’s producer: “Dudu Borges had his eye on me… Luan wanted to escape his country roots”.