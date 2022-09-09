Who is next in line to the royal throne? Understand

Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. In the final minutes of her life, her children Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward were at Balmoral Palace to be by their mother’s side.

In the line of succession to the British throne, descent, gender, legitimacy and religion are taken into account. At the top of this list is Charles — the Queen’s eldest son with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He, who was married to Princess Diana — killed in a car accident in 1997 — became the father of Prince of Wales, William, second in line to the throne. He now, at age 73, becomes King Charles III.

Harry, who is also Charles’ son, is after William’s children. He abdicated his royal duties last year but remains in the line of succession.

After William is 9-year-old Prince George, son of William and Kate Middleton. George is succeeded by his sister, Charlotte, 7 years old. In fifth and sixth place respectively are Prince Louis, 4, the third child of William and Kate, and Prince Andrew, 62, brother of Charles and third child of Philip and Elizabeth.

According to the BBC, the line of occupation of the throne is governed by rules dating back hundreds of years. They were amended in 2013 to ensure that sons no longer take precedence over their older sisters.

About Queen Elizabeth II

Born in 1926, Elizabeth married Philip in 1947. The Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 at Windsor Castle in April last year. On social media, at the time, the British family released a statement: “It is with deep sadness that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, Her Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness has passed away. peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle”. His death did not change the royal line of succession.

The monarch reigned for 70 years and was the sixth woman to ascend the British throne. The post was assumed in 1952, when King George the Sixth, her father, died. Before her, only her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria — who had been on the throne for 63 years — held the reigning record.