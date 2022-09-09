Who will take care of the dogs after his death?

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis were her faithful companions for nearly a century, until her death at the age of 96 this Thursday (8). Buckingham Palace has not yet officially announced who will take care of the animals, but speculation is already taking hold in the press in the UK.

The pointy-eared puppies were a permanent fixture at Elizabeth II’s court, following her around every room at Buckingham Palace, as well as appearing in official photos and portraits. During her lifetime, she had more than 30 animals of the breed. The animals even won a role in the video that the queen starred in alongside actor Daniel Craig, playing James Bond, for the opening ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

The queen stopped raising corgis when she turned 90, fearing orphaning them. The last of them, Willow, died in 2018. But in February 2021, Prince Andrew gave her two small dorgis – a dachshund and corgi mix, named Muick and Fergus. Andrew wanted to cheer her up a bit when Prince Philip got sick. He died shortly afterwards, on 9 April. Elizabeth II was seen walking with them through the grounds of Windsor Castle, but Fergus died unexpectedly in May of that year.

British media speculate that Prince Andrew will stay with Muick after his mother’s death. British magazine website newsweek also cites a passage from the book by author Peny Junor, who wrote in 2018 a work about real dogs, “All The Queen’s Corgis”. According to her, the queen’s right-hand man, her assistant Angela Kelly, could be in charge of the animals, or other secretaries such as Paul Whybrew. But for now, these are just hypotheses.

The queen loved her corgis so much that she personally supervised their daily diet, according to Brian Hoey’s book “Pets by Royal Appointment,” which traces the pets of British royalty back to the 16th century. consisting of a steak and a chicken breast, which was served every day at 5 pm sharp. The queen herself even served the feast.

Queen seemed to prefer animals to humans, says author

In her book, Hoey suggests that the monarch preferred the company of animals to humans. Royalty “distrust almost everyone outside of their own family, so the only creatures they really trust are not the human species,” he said. But not everyone at Buckingham Palace had the same enthusiasm. Prince Philip was averse to these animals because they barked a lot, according to Hoey.

The queen bred dozens of corgis in her lifetime, and some of them had a few incidents. One of his favorites, Pharos, had to be put down after being viciously attacked by his daughter Princess Anne’s English bull terrier in 2003. Threatened with extinction in 2014, when only 274 specimens were registered, the breed experienced a renaissance when , years later, television producer Netflix portrayed them alongside Elizabeth II in the hit series “The Crown”, which chronicles their reign.

Thus, corgis are back in fashion. Since the first season aired in 2017, puppy corgi registrations have steadily increased, nearly doubling between 2017 and 2020, according to the Kennel Club, Britain’s largest canine health organisation. In 2018, the institution managed to remove them from the list of endangered dog breeds.

