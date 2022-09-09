Why didn’t Kate Middleton travel to see Queen Elizabeth II?

Kate Middleton did not travel with Prince William to meet Queen Elizabeth II after it was announced that the royal family had been called to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the monarch is under medical observation. According to several British media, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor with their three children.

George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, started a new school year today at Lambrook School. Amid the news about the Queen’s health, Kate sought out the heirs earlier at school, according to the Mirror newspaper.

Prince William arrived in Aberdeen around noon (GMT) on a private plane, accompanied by Princes Andrew and Edward. Everyone was gathered at Balmoral Castle. The family’s presence is part of the London Bridge operation, a protocol that must be strictly followed in the event of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The monarch died this afternoon at the age of 96. As per official Buckingham Palace protocol after her death, the official website was changed to a black page with an image of the Queen and official obituary text.