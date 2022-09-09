Why do BBC anchors wear black with news about the queen’s health?

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago

After reporting that Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical observation after her health deteriorated, BBC anchors appeared wearing black, worrying viewers.

The protocol is adopted by the British public broadcaster when there is serious concern about the state of health of the monarch. The same happened after the death of Prince Philip in April 2021.

At the time, sources within the BBC told Business Insider that the presenters always have black clothes on hand in the event of the death of important figures, such as members of the royal family or government.

In addition to the change of clothes, the station also canceled all its programming to show a duty on the subject.

Today, doctors for the 96-year-old monarch announced that they are again concerned about her state of health. The Queen’s immediate family were informed and taken to Scotland, where she is. This type of announcement is considered unusual and has caused concern among subjects and authorities.

“Following further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. .

A palace source played down speculation that the monarch suffered a fall.

After seeing the BBC presenters in black, viewers worried: “I’m not ready for another Buckingham Palace update. The Queen has always been a constant presence in my life, God bless her.”

