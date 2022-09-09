Why is King Charles’ face pink? Understand the condition he has on his skin – 09/09/2022

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, her eldest son Prince Charles will be crowned the new king. At 73, Charles Philip Arthur, who will now be known as Charles III, is the oldest monarch to begin a reign.

With the advancing age of the queen, Charles was already taking over some of the functions of his mother, considered the longest-lived monarch in history. During his public appearances, the former prince’s reddened face draws attention – and has even been the subject of discussions about his health status. The monarch suffers from a chronic inflammatory vascular disease known as rosacea.

Rosacea occurs in 1.5% to 10% of the populations studied. Most of the time, the disease affects the center of the face and manifests itself with easy flushing and the presence of small blood vessels, in addition to red eruptions, such as papules and pustules. The condition can also affect the eyes, causing dryness, tearing, or even pain.

understand rosacea

The cause of rosacea is still unknown, but there is a greater predisposition in women aged between 30 and 50 years, and it is more common in whites and of European descent.

Most studies on the condition used data from the United States and countries in Europe. Therefore, the knowledge produced and published about the disease in the southern hemisphere, including Brazil, is considered scarce. In the UK, some reports suggest that one in 10 people have rosacea.

Rosacea mainly affects the center of the face and manifests itself with easy flushing and the presence of small blood vessels. Image: iStock

There are studies that point to a genetic influence for the disease, although the possible gene involved has not yet been identified. There is also a strong influence of psychological factors such as anxiety and stress.

Also, there are some known triggers that can make symptoms worse. Among the most common are alcohol, spicy foods, cheese, caffeine, hot drinks, and aerobic exercise such as running.

Is there a cure?

Unlike acne, there is no permanent cure for rosacea, but it is possible to keep the problem under control. The treatment involves special care, prioritizing products for sensitive skin, and it is recommended that the prescription be customized and made by a dermatologist.

The use of topical or oral antimicrobials and antiparasitics may be necessary. In persistent cases, low-dose oral isotretinoin may be an option. Laser or pulsed light are excellent for the treatment of telangiectasia (blood vessels that are just under the skin).

A balanced and varied diet, rich in fresh foods of plant origin, sources of fiber, beneficial fatty acids and antioxidants, such as polyphenols and carotenoids, is also highly recommended for people who have rosacea: in addition to helping to control inflammatory factors, can minimize the damage caused by solar radiation.

*With information from reports published on 10/20/2018, 12/13/2021 and 03/16/2022.