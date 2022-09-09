Why Onix does not resume leadership, assumed by the almost retired Gol

Brazil’s best-selling car for six years in a row, between 2015 and 2020, the Chevrolet Onix so far has not regained the position lost last year, when the semiconductor crisis began – in 2021, the General Motors hatch went almost six months without be produced due to lack of components.

Onix ended 2020 with a great advantage in sales compared to its main competitor: 135 thousand units were sold, against 86 thousand for the second place, the Hyundai HB20. In 2021, the year of parts shortages, Chevrolet had “only” 73,000 copies sold, ranking fourth in car sales. By including light commercial vehicles in the ranking, Fiat Strada took the overall lead last year and maintains it to this day.

Today, Chevrolet production has already increased considerably, but its leadership position has not been resumed. In August, the best-selling passenger car in Brazil was the veteran Volkswagen Gol, which will cease to be manufactured at the end of this year. Then come HB20 and Onix. In the accumulated of 2022, HB20, Gol and Onix are the leaders among automobiles. But, after all, why doesn’t the old king regain his majesty?

Direct sales

Automotive consultant Cassio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting, explains that it is necessary to analyze sales further to understand the picture.

If we consider the most commercialized cars in direct sales – for fleet owners, rental companies and PCD -, HB20, Gol and Jeep Compass are at the top of the ranking between January and August this year.

Among retail sales, for individual customers, Onix appears in first place, followed by Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen T-Cross. It is worth noting that Chevrolet has 600 dealerships across the country, while Hyundai has 228 and Volkswagen has around 540.

“It’s all about strategy. The HB20 easily took the Onix’s place when Hyundai was selling off old-generation inventories. Now it’s Volkswagen’s turn to sell to rental companies. To stay on top, you have to continually be in advertising. , making sales incentives, subsidizing rates and targeting fleet owners. Chevrolet was inactive for five months with this car and still hasn’t returned to the same rhythm as before”, he analyzes.

And the goal?

About the Gol being the best-selling vehicle of the month of August, Pagliarini explains that it is a matter of the moment.

“At the beginning of 2022, Gol was not ranked among the best sellers due to a stoppage in production, to meet the new energy efficiency rules. Then, it was adapted and also became available for direct sale. It is a car that is no longer in demand for the general public, but has easy maintenance and resale value. Therefore, with incentives, today it is marketed mainly to rental companies, which explains the rise in sales”, he analyzes.

