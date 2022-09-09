Why were Kate and Meghan not with the royal family at the Queen’s death? – 09/08/2022

Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, was not with the rest of the British royal family at the time of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

According to several British media, the Duchess of Cambridge did not travel with William to stay in Windsor with their three children. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, started a new school year today at Lambrook School.

Amid the news about the Queen’s health, Kate sought out the heirs earlier at school, according to the Mirror newspaper.

Also not in Balmoral, Scotland, was Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry. She is in London and is expected to join the rest of the royal family in the coming days.

According to the BBC, this would not be the ideal time for Meghan to be with her husband’s family – after the past frictions that caused the couple to leave British royalty.

Death of Elizabeth II

Elizabeth had been placed under medical observation on Thursday morning and her immediate family members were informed and traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the place she chose to die after arriving for summer vacation on July 21. .

In power for 70 years, the queen had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest. Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.

His last public engagement was on Tuesday (6), when he appointed the new British prime minister, Liz Truss. In the photos of the meeting, it was possible to see that the queen had bruises on her hands. For the first time in history, the ceremony was held at Balmoral. Until then, all previous prime ministers had been appointed by her at Buckingham Palace in London.

Elizabeth is survived by four children from her 73-year relationship with Prince Philip, who died last year: Charles, heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.