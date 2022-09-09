With Cristiano Ronaldo, Antony and Casemiro among the starters, United loses to Real Sociedad at home in their Europa League debut

Manchester United debut with defeat to Real Sociedad in Europa League

On its debut in Europa League, Manchester United lost to Real Sociedad per 1 to 0this Thursday (8) at Old Trafford Stadium, in a game for the 1st round of group E.

The result, in addition to frustrating for the fans of the red devilsended a four-game winning streak for the English team in Premier League.

With Cristiano Ronaldo among the holders alongside the Brazilians Antony and casemiro, United were slightly superior in the first half. However, he lacked the critiavity to swing the nets.

The initial stage was with few opportunities for both sides. The English team finished three times against only one of the Spanish team. At the best chance, CR7 even scored with a header, at 35 minutes, but the goal was disallowed by the referee for offside.

United came back pressing for 2nd half with Ronaldo. The English team had difficulty getting the ball to the Portuguese star. However, when he had the ball at his feet, shirt 7 took a risk.

Until, in the 11th minute, Lisandro Martínez touched the ball with his hand inside the area. After reviewing the VAR, the referee awarded a penalty and, in the kick, Brais Méndez scored Real Sociedad’s first ever goal against United.

After taking the goal, the fans of the red devils tried to push the team and almost didn’t celebrate when Casemiro headed close to the post, at 19.

Then, the midfielder received a sugary pass at the entrance of the area, but he didn’t count on Remiro’s defense.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Real Sociedad adds the first 3 points and assumes the leadership of group E alongside the Sheriff (MOL). United appears in 3rd, while Omonia (CHI) is the bottom of the key.

The guy: Brais Mendez

The midfielder scored the goal of the match and guaranteed the victory for the Spaniards. It was Real Sociedad’s first goal against United in history. The two teams had faced each other four times so far, with two draws at 0-0 and two victories for the English. One for 1-0 and the other for 4-0.

It was bad: Lisandro Martínez

The United defender went to try to cut David Silva’s shot, but ended up touching the ball with his hand inside the area. The referee saw a penalty in the bid, which ended up being converted by Brais Méndez.

CR7 returns to title

The Portuguese star won an opportunity among the holders after 4 games starting on the bench. The last time shirt 7 had started a game was in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League.

next games

United returns to the field on Sunday (11) to face Crystal Palace at 12:30 (Brasília time), by the Premier League, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. On the same day, Real Sociedad faces the getafeat 1:30 pm (Brasília time), by LaLiga.

The second round of the Europa League takes place next Thursday (15). Real Sociedad host Omonia (CHI), while United visit Sheriff (MOL). Both matches are broadcast live. by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Manchester United 0 x 1 Real Sociedad

GOALS: Brais Méndez (13′ of Q2)

MANCHESTER UNITED: Of Gea; Dalot (Lisandro Martínez), Lindelöf, Maguire and Malacia (Charlie McNiel); Fred, Casemiro and Eriksen (Bruno Fernandes); Antony (Sancho), Cristiano Ronaldo and Elanga (Garnacho). Coach: Erik ten Hag

REAL COMPANY: Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Pacheco and Muñoz; Zubimendi, Merino, Brais Méndez (Turrientes) and David Silva (Momo Cho); Sadiq (Sörloth) and Kubo (Barrenetxea). Coach: Imanol Alguacil.