With Endrick, Palmeiras trains after elimination with an eye on Juventude

Two days after being eliminated in the Libertadores semi-final against Athletico-PR, the Palmeiras squad re-presented itself today (8) at the Football Academy and began preparing for the first of the 13 remaining games they will have to try to confirm the Brazilian Championship title. . On Saturday (10), at 9 pm, Verdão welcomes Juventude, at Allianz Parque, for the 26th round of the national tournament.

Athletes who played for more than 45 minutes against Hurricane did regenerative work inside the CT, while the rest of the group went to the pitch and performed technical training on a reduced field — as is often the case, Endrick and other youngsters from the sub-field. 20, such as Garcia, Fabinho and Jhon Jhon, completed the activity alongside the professionals.

Raphael Veiga, recovering from a sprain in his right ankle, is still being evaluated by the medical department and is doubtful to face Juventude — Bruno Tabata starts as a favorite to replace him, if the holder is unable to. Abel’s only sure absence is midfielder Jailson, who remains in treatment after undergoing knee surgery.

A possible lineup for Verdão has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Rony and Dudu.

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão, with 51 points, seven more than second-placed Flamengo.