With foot in Serie A, Cruzeiro is one point of “magic number” for access to the elite | cruise

Cruzeiro is getting closer and closer to returning to Serie A. With the 1-0 victory over Operário, in Mineirão, the team reached 62 points and, nine games from the end of Serie B, is one point to the magic number for access.

Best moments: Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Operário-PR, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

Since the competition began to be disputed by points in 2006, the average score to win one of the four spots in Serie A is 63 points. According to numbers analysts, however, the 5th place will hardly reach 60 this year.

In these 16 editions disputed for consecutive points, only in four would a team with 63 points not go up: 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2017. That is, only in these seasons, the fourth place scored higher than this.

1 of 3 Cruise x Worker; Edu — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Cruise x Worker; Edu — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Cruzeiro is the absolute leader of Serie B, and has been at the top of the table for more than one shift. With 62 points, he took advantage of Bahia’s tie with Criciúma to open an 11-point advantage for Tricolor, in second place. The distance to Londrina, 5th, is 21, but the team from Paraná still plays in the round.

The Cruzeiro fan counts down the minutes to confirm access, after two years of failure in Serie B. Depending on the results of this round and the next, the spot in the elite can be confirmed against Vasco, in the 31st round. Here’s what it takes to make that happen.

The next appointment of Paulo Pezzolano’s team will only be on the 17th of this month, against CRB, in Maceió. Cruzeiro will still have duels with Vasco (C), Sport (F), Vila Nova (F), Guarani (C), Ituano (C), Novorizontino (F) and CSA (C), until the end of Series B.

Scores from quarters placed in Serie B

2006 – 61 points [América-RN]

2007 – 57 points [Vitória]

2008 – 63 points [Grêmio Barueri]

2009 – 65 points [Atlético-GO]

2010 – 63 points [América-MG]

2011 – 61 points [Sport]

2012 – 71 points [Vitória]

2013 – 60 points [Figueirense]

2014 – 62 points [Avaí]

2015 – 65 points [América]

2016 – 63 points [Bahia]

2017 – 64 points [Paraná]

2018 – 60 points [Goiás]

2019 – 62 points [Atlético-GO]

2020 – 61 points [Cuiabá]

2021 – 64 points [Avaí]