Without Dynamic Island: ZTE teases Apple after the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro

Yesterday (7) Apple announced the iPhone 14 line with an interesting novelty for the Pro models: the notch with Dynamic Island, which is capable of displaying notifications interactively. However, ZTE has already taken care of teasing Apple by showing that one of its latest cell phones does not need to appeal to Dynamic Island to hide the hole for the sensors on the screen.

















entries

08 Jul

















economy and market

10 June



ZTE is talking about the Axon 40 Ultra, which was announced in the global market in June this year with an under-screen camera creating almost 100% frontal use of the device’s body, which is certainly amazing for watching videos, playing games on mobile. and much more. In the image posted by ZTE’s official Weibo account, the company says: There are no islands, cuts, holes or notches. In addition, it is interesting to note that the Axon 40 Ultra has a 144 Hz screen with a slight curvature on the vertical edges, which makes viewing the content even more immersive, but ends up losing in brightness level to the iPhone 14 Pro, as it has 1,500 nits while the competitor’s device has 2,000 nits.

And ZTE isn’t the only one criticizing Apple, as Luo Yonghao, the creator of Smartisan and Hammer Technology, also commented on the change saying: Dynamic Island is really smart and I have the UI designers and product managers at Apple to commend them. This is because the iPhone’s interface design has been so bad over the years. Yonghao also claims that Android phones should continue to go their own way with smaller notches and more innovations, with just a discreet hole in the screen or hidden cameras under the display, as is the case with the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra.

















entries

08 Jun

















accessories

03 Jun



On the other hand, the Axon 40 Ultra stands out with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, which has not yet been adopted by Apple, which still does not include accessories in the box, a fact that made the Ministry of Justice fine the company in R$ 12 million to suspend the sale of the iPhone in Brazil recently. Which solution do you prefer: the Dynamic Island, a hole in the screen or a hidden camera under it? Tell in the comments.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Specifications









6.8-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 1500 nits brightness

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera under the screen

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 64 MP sensor Periscope lens with 64 MP sensor and 3.5x optical zoom

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Wi-Fi and under-display fingerprint scanner

5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Android 12 with MyOS 12

Dimensions: 163.2 x 73.5 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 204 grams

know more