Witnesses say fan tried to flee after kissing ESPN reporter – 09/09/2022

Justice officer Marcelo Benevides Silva tried to flee after kissing ESPN reporter Jessica Dias without authorization, say witnesses heard by police at Maracanã. The harassment scene was broadcast live, the day before yesterday (7), before the match between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield, for the Libertadores semifinal, and caused revolt that witnessed the fact.

The account of the fan’s escape weakens the thesis of Marcelo’s defense, according to which the fan gave the reporter a “fraternal kiss”, for admiring the broadcaster’s work.

The report had access to the investigation that investigates Benevides for the crime of sexual harassment. The fan was preventively arrested in Benfica, in the north of Rio, but yesterday he got a release permit to respond in freedom. According to the journalist’s account and two other witnesses who witnessed the act, Benevides tried to flee right after kissing the professional’s cheek, who was covering the match.

Cameraman Maurício Bandeira and assistant André Luiz Duarte Souza witnessed the harassment and helped their colleague from the beginning of Benevides’ actions, who began to harass Jessica before the live broadcast.

According to the depositions report, Bandeira “saw that the fan approached Jessica, slid his hand over her shoulder and arm, then positioned himself behind her.” The professional also said that, before the start of the broadcast, “Marcelo kissed the reporter’s shoulder and that, with the team live, without Jessica being able to react, Marcelo kissed her face and left the place.”

ESPN reported yesterday that it had handed police footage showing the fan continually harassing the journalist, even before the live broadcast.

According to the cameraman, after the broadcast went off the air, “while crew members went to seek police help, […] Military police managed to capture the author.” Assistant cameraman André Souza stated in a statement that he did not see the kiss, but he also noticed that Marcelo “evaded” from the scene. He stated that he “saw Jessica crying, and went with Maurício after the author “. Soon after, the two professionals found the harasser and called the police.

In her testimony, Jéssica Dias stated that, before the filmed harassment, Marcelo Benevides Silva had cursed the professionals for the “delay” in the beginning of the transmission, at which time he began to harass the reporter.

This is how police chief Carlos Eduardo de Araújo Rangel described the events that led to the flamenguist’s arrest: “The fan kissed the witness’s shoulder, who dodged. The witness took a position in front of the camera, and the fan tried to another kiss on his shoulder, but the cameraman Maurício Bandeira yelled at him, asking him not to do that and move away. The fan tried to flee the scene, but Maurício and André Luiz Duarte Souza, camera assistant, went after him, found him just ahead, and called the military police, who took them all to the police station.”

Marcelo, 47 years old, was taken to the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) of the stadium and, after a custody hearing, he was ordered preventive detention. He was detained in José Frederico Marques public jail, in Benfica, and is responsible for sexual harassment, a non-bailable crime, which carries a penalty of one to five years in prison. Yesterday, he had his release license granted by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro.

What does the fan defense say?

When questioned by Civil Police investigators after being arrested, fan Marcelo Benevides preferred to remain silent. Yesterday, his defense lawyer sent the report a video in which he claims that his client “did not commit a crime”. “That kiss was a brotherly kiss. A fan’s kiss, an admirer’s kiss, from a person who admires the ESPN team”, stated criminalist Thiago José.

understand the case

Jessica Dias, an ESPN reporter in Rio de Janeiro, was harassed while covering the surroundings of the Maracanã before the duel between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina, in the Libertadores semifinal. The person responsible for the act, Marcelo Benevides Silva, was arrested and taken to testify. During a live pass made near the stadium, Fla fans were in the background singing songs from the stands when, suddenly, one of them gave him a kiss. He leaves the frame of the image soon after, while the journalist is clearly uncomfortable with the situation.

It was the ESPN cameramen who acted and alerted the police to the harassment, and the fan was immediately taken to the stadium police station.

Marcelo underwent a trial at the stadium’s Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) and, after a custody hearing, was ordered to be detained. At the stadium, he was in the company of an underage son (17 years old). In an informal conversation with the press, the boy, very scared, apologized to journalists on behalf of his father.