Woman able to recognize Parkinson’s by smell inspires scientists

Joy Milne, a retired Scottish-born nurse, identified changes in her husband Les’ smell 12 years before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“He had an unpleasant smell, especially around his shoulders and neck,” Joy told the BBC. “The appearance of his skin has also changed.”

She discovered that she was able to detect Parkinson’s by smell after Les began attending meetings with people affected by the disease. When accompanying her husband to one of these meetings, she noticed that all the participants had the same unpleasant smell.

Now, researchers from Manchester Universityin England, are working with Joy to develop a test that, according to previous results, is 95% effective in detecting Parkinson’s.

Scientists analyzed the sebum (oily skin substance) from the backs of 150 people. Of those, 79 had Parkinson’s and 71 were healthy. The research found more than 4,000 unique compounds in the samples, of which 500 were different between the two groups.

Professor Perdita Barran, leader of the study, says that this test can be “transformative” in detecting the disease. “We are currently developing this in a research lab,” she explained. “We are now working to get our test used across the entire British healthcare system.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Approximately 145,000 people in the UK suffer from the disease, including more than 12,000 Scots. In Brazil, there are 200 thousand.