Young man sleeps in Olympic Park to see Justin Bieber without paying for the ticket







Video of Kadu Schons at the pop star concert has surpassed 4.9 million views on TikTok; watch Photo: Playback/Instagram

The young Kadu Schons17, went viral on the internet when he revealed that he spent the night hiding in the City of Rock, in the Olympic Park, in Rio de Janeiro, to watch the concert by Justin bieber last Sunday, 4th, without paying for the ticket to the Rock in Rio . The video telling his experience, through images that follow a chronological sequence, has already reached 4.9 million views on TikTok . He described the plan as the “best day of my life”.

“And I who slept hidden in the Rock in Rio the day before Justin’s concert because he didn’t have a ticket”, wrote the boy, last Wednesday, the 7th. Kadu spent the night before at the festival, with the entrance paid for, but he really wanted to be there the next day to see the pop star.

The young man was shown hiding behind chemical toilets and evading security. He also shared a conversation with a friend who was going to the Canadian singer’s concert. In the messages, Kadu asks for clothes and perfume because he couldn’t shower. “I asked a friend to bring some clothes because it was all dirty,” he said.

At the end of the video, he appears happy as he is enjoying the show of Justin bieber: “You’re crazy… I wouldn’t miss this show for nothing”.

followers of Kadu Schons they asked how he got around the safety of the event, hunger and fatigue, but he said he will give details of the “perrengue” after the festival ends. “Six hours of no battery and no contact with anyone, and a cold one. But after 10 hours of mission it worked,” he replied. “I say everything on the 12th?”, amended the young man in response to another internet user.

@kaduschonss leave without making history I’d rather stay at home #fy #rockinrioeuvou #fyp? Love Tonight – David Guetta Remix – Shouse

With all the repercussion, Kadu published a new video advising followers not to repeat their “experience” to watch the shows at Rock in Rio. “I’m connected to your evil, huh. Guys, don’t do that. I’m going to tell you right now. You who are interested and saying: “Gee, cool little video”, “angry, idiot”, “made history”. Guys, no it was a thousand wonders, no. The stuff was crazy”, he said.

“Guys, I don’t advise anyone to do this. I don’t want anyone doing this. On the 12th I’ll tell you everything… My experience. The stuff was tense. When the event is over, it’s over… I’m crazy, but don’t be crazy like me, understand? Stay in the discipline. If you want to go to the parade, pay the ticket, pay for your entire life, but don’t do that”, amended Kadu.