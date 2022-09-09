Young man sleeps inside Rock City to enjoy Justin

A young man shared with his followers on TikTok that he was without a ticket to enjoy the singer Justin Bieber’s concert at Rock in Rio, last Sunday (4), and decided to sleep in the City of Rock, at the Olympic Park, in Rio de Janeiro. He reported being able to stay in place to gain access to the artist’s event venue and described the plan as the “best day ever”.

In a post yesterday on TikTok, the boy, who identifies himself as 17-year-old Kadu Schons, published the video of the saga to see Bieber’s show, initially locked in a chemical toilet. “And I slept hidden at Rock in Rio the day before Justin’s concert [Bieber] because I didn’t have a ticket”, he wrote, in the opening of the video.

Afterwards, he shows footage with Rock in Rio employees walking around the hidden place and a part of a conversation with a friend — in which he asks to bring new clothes and battery for the cell phone.

“I asked a friend to bring some clothes because it was all dirty,” he said.

After the “perrengue”, Kadu already showed videos recorded on Sunday (4) alongside friends and the presentation made by Justin Bieber. “You’re crazy. I wouldn’t miss this show for nothing”, she cheered.

Curious, the young man’s friends left questions about how he circumvented the security of the event, hunger and the cold. Thus, the boy promised that he will give details of the “experience” after the end of the festival.

“6 hours without battery and no contact with anyone, and a cold one. But after 10 hours of mission it worked,” Kadu told a follower. “Best day of my life, it felt like a movie… I say everything on the 12th”, he highlighted to another internet user.

“Do not do that”

Faced with the repercussion of the publication on TikTok, Kadu Schons posted a new video in which he says that the adventure was “a crazy thing” and reaffirmed that he will only tell everything he lived inside the City of Rock at the end of the festival.

“Hey, I’m connected to your evil, huh. Guys, don’t do that. I’ll tell you right now. You’re interested and saying “oh, cool little video”, “angry, idiot”, “made history”. It wasn’t a thousand wonders, no, son. The stuff was crazy, but I can’t tell you in detail right now”, he declared.

Finally, he advised his friends and followers not to repeat his “craziness” to attend the shows at Rock in Rio.