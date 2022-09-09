Zefa listens too much, discovers Tenório’s macabre plan and reveals everything to Zé Leôncio

The final stretch of “wetland” promises. Dissatisfied with her situation next to Thaddeus (Jose Loreto), Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will find himself far from the Leôncio family farm and will return to work at TEnório (Murilo Benício). However, your stay there will not be as peaceful as before.

That’s because in addition to the common discomfort, Zefa will have to deal with the constant harassment of Renato (Gabriel Santana) against you. In addition, amidst countless perrengues, the maid will discover something even worse after listening to a conversation she shouldn’t, hidden behind the door.

The girl will hear her boss talk to Solano (Rafa Seig), a gunman hired to finish off the Leôncio family. Zefa will listen to the whole plan and will be extremely shocked by the situation, with that, she won’t think twice before telling her José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) what discovered.

Back at the farm and in front of the whole family, the woman will tell everyone she heard from Tenório to those present: “It’s just that they want to kill the mister…”. Zé will be discredited by the situation and will decide to go after the land grabber so that he can clarify this story himself.