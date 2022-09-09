Zilu Godoi says goodbye to Wanessa Camargo after “mini-vacation” in the United States

Zilu Godoi said goodbye, this Thursday (08), to his daughter, Wanessa Camargo, who spent a few days with her in the United States.

Zilu Godoi regrets Wanessa Camargo's return to Brazil
After a few days of fun — duly shared with fans on social media — Zilu Godoi said goodbye today, Thursday (08), to his daughter Wanessa Camargo, who enjoyed a “mini-vacation” with her mother in the United States. .

Zezé di Camargo’s ex-wife showed her followers on Instagram the moment she took Wanessa to the airport, and spoke of the tightness in her chest she felt when she saw her daughter returning to Brazil. “Look who’s leaving for São Paulo today, leaving mamis here,” she said in the recording, published in Stories.

“The mother’s heart aching with longing. Look, she’s going to take Bilu with her. Oh my God, I can’t believe it’s over and they’re leaving. Now it’s time to wait for me to go to Brazil”, lamented the businesswoman. , who has lived in the country for several years.

Yesterday (07), Zilu Godoi showed another part of the tour of North American lands alongside Wanessa and had already shown sadness with the return of her daughter. “Last day walking here in Orlando with my princess, as she is returning to Brazil”, she wrote at the time.

