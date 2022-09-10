3 groups of people who should avoid eating potatoes

At potatoes they are wonderful and very versatile, as we can prepare them in the form of puree, fried, boiled and even roasted. However, experts warn that some groups of people need to avoid them in order not to harm their health. So check it out here who can’t eat potatoes and why.

Too many potatoes can be harmful

Let’s not deny that this tuber has an interesting nutritional value and has an unmistakable flavor. Therefore, the ideal is just to observe the amount that is consumed to avoid losses, especially for these three groups of people.

Anyone dealing with high blood pressure knows that food is an important way to regulate the condition. In this sense, potatoes can be a great danger, since the amount of starch present in them will stimulate an increase in blood pressure, even more when there is excess consumption.

In addition, the vast majority of potato preparations involve a generous amount of salt, as in French fries. This factor can make consumption even more risky for people who have high blood pressure.

Have you ever noticed that when people are looking to gain weight, they include potatoes in their meals? This is because this food stimulates weight gain quickly and substantially. Therefore, those who need to lose weight should always be concerned about the level of potato consumption to avoid the consequences of being overweight.

Anyone dealing with diabetes knows that it is necessary to considerably reduce the consumption of carbohydrates. That’s because they turn into glucose when we ingest them and therefore can worsen the condition.

In this case, potatoes are among the carbohydrates that most generate this negative effect on our body. Therefore, those who are diabetic should avoid eating them often and in large quantities, as it can cause an increase in glucose and complications from the disease.

In any case, it is important to think about replacing potatoes whenever necessary with healthier foods. In addition, we should always prefer healthier preparations, such as those without oil or any other fat.