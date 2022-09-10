3 reasons to believe that Itaúsa (ITSA4) will pay more dividends, according to BTG – Money Times

The market can wait longer dividends gives Itaúsa (ITSA4), says the BTG Pactual.

The holding company normally adopts the payment of mandatory minimum dividends of 25% of annual net income, and usually transfers 100% of dividends from the Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4).

Since 2020, with regulatory restrictions and capital retention for growth, Itaú has reduced its payout to 25%, thus cutting Itaúsa’s distribution.

However, there are indications – three, to be exact – that the remuneration to shareholders should be higher compared to the last two years, considering that Itaúsa uses the cash flow of its subsidiaries to cover its own expenses (including taxes):

the most intense phase of investments seems to have ended; Itaúsa should start to decrease leverage; and the non-financial part of its portfolio continues to mature, requiring less cash and allowing it to pay higher dividends.

“Less new investments and lower leverage mean that it is natural to expect more dividends compared to the last two years”, defends BTG, in a report released this week.

The market should see more specific investments and divestments in the coming years, says BTG, after a conversation with José Leoni, director of investor relations at the holding company, and his team.

BTG does not cover the Itaúsa share, but highlights the “excessive discount” of the share.

According to BTG, the discount is above the historical average of 20%, considering the participation in the CCR (CCRO3).

“Itausa rose 4% year-to-date, Itaú rose 25%, while XP fell 33%”, comments the bank.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.