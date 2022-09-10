34 stocks to invest in before 2023, according to XP – Money Times

There are only a few months left until the end of the year, but that’s no reason not to review your Wallet of investments. THE XP listed 34 actions that are worth investing in to profit even in 2022.

The choices took into account that the rates of fees long term in Brazil it is us United States were corrected, which directly benefited stocks with most of their value in the future, which are sensitive to changes in the yield curve.

“For the next few months of 2022, we see some opportunities to take a little more risk, but we don’t think there is much more room for rates to fall, especially with fiscal and political risks on the radar with the proximity of elections”, says in report.

sectors

Between the commoditiesthe highlight was the companies in the Petroleum and gas: Petrobras (PETR4) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3). In addition OK (VALE3) and the CBA (CBAV3) were listed for mining and steelworksdespite the uncertainty in the sector.

The bank states that, for a moment of macroeconomic uncertainty, more resilient companies were selected, which have their growth dynamics less correlated with the macro environment, such as We will (VAMO3) and Weg (WEGE3).​

See the full list of actions

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.