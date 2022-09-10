4 signs you need to get out more

– Reading time: 3 minutes –

With the arrival of forced social isolation, the world as we know it has changed a lot. In fact, one of the sectors that most changed was the work with the implementation of the home office, a modality that started to allow workers to carry out their activities from home during the pandemic period.

However, with the return of face-to-face activities, many people continued working in this regime, which, in theory, is more beneficial for the company, since there are no expenses linked to infrastructure, energy consumption, etc.

However, this movement has made people work from home and, consequently, spend more time at home. Due to this, most subjects spent most of their time locked up at home, without going out much.

However, going out can be a very good habit. Even spending time with nature can have profound health effects. Getting out of the house for a while can be a great calmer for the mind. In view of this, thinking about your mental health, we separate some signs that show you need to get out of your house a little. Check it out here!

Signs you need to get out more

Your vitamin D is getting low!

If you get a blood test and find that your vitamin D is low, it means it’s time for you to get out of the house and take a walk in your neighborhood. In fact, the ideal for people is to take at least 30 minutes of sunlight daily to absorb vitamin D. It is also important to emphasize that you should avoid the sun in the period between 10 am and 4 pm. pm. In addition, it is important to also apply sunscreen.

You’re spending too much time lying in your bed!

Obviously, everyone deserves a lazy day to lie back and watch their favorite show on TV. However, if this is becoming more common than you think, maybe now is the time for you to take a walk around your neighborhood. Lying down all day and not exercising can be a big problem for your well-being, both in the short and long term.

You are getting more and more anxious!

If you’re feeling stressed and anxious all the time, you might want to spend some time in nature, or in a park that’s close to your house. This may also be caused by the lack of social interaction, the lack of talking to other people, having contact with the outside world. So it’s time to get out of the house more!

You have the feeling of being socially isolated!

In fact, it’s extremely easy to end up feeling lonely when we’re completely isolated at home, with no social interaction whatsoever. This feeling is even easier to be felt by those who live alone, for example. However, when you start to leave the house, walk around your neighborhood, go to the market, go to a square, talk to people, live the day, it can change that feeling of loneliness and abandonment.

There is a very famous phrase that was said by the English philosopher Thomas Hobbes, in which he says: “man is the wolf of man”. By this phrase, Hobbes meant that man is his own greatest enemy. Taking this emblematic phrase into consideration, it is necessary to understand that most of the evil that surrounds us may be being produced by ourselves. Like being locked in the house without seeing the outside world.

If you’re feeling lonely, try getting out of the house and talking to new people. That feeling will likely change.

