4 stocks to buy and receive money this month

Building wealth and having comfort in the future are some of the reasons that lead people to the capital market. In this sense, looking at assets that are good dividend payers can help shorten the time it takes to get there.

Simply put, dividends are profits distributed to investors in publicly traded companies. This payment is also made for those who invest in real estate funds and even Treasury Direct.

It is a way to receive extra income in the account, often on a monthly basis, without doing anything. Therefore, it is an investment with a lot of demand in the market. See below what dividends are, which companies cost to offer better returns and which stocks to buy and earn with dividends this month.

Are companies required to pay dividends? In accordance with the Brazilian Corporation Law (Law of SAs), from 1976, there is no rule for the distribution of profits. Thus, it is up to each company to offer a greater or lesser value to attract capital. However, it is quite common to distribute 25% of net income.

What is the benefit of receiving dividends? For the investor, it is a simple way to have an amount dripping with a certain recurrence in the account. In addition, it is an alternative to obtain gains in addition to the growth in the value of the shares.

O head of analysis of Dividends.meWilliam kindalso states that, unlike in other countries, such as the United States, dividends are not taxed in Brazil, that is, all the gain enters in full in the investor’s account.

“With this dividend, the person has the choice to use this resource the way they want, whether to generate passive income or to reinvest in their own company or another investment”, he says. kind.

Another way of distributing profits to shareholders is interest on equity (JCP). But, as it is deducted from the companies’ cash before the calculation of the Federal Revenue, there is a need to pay Income Tax.

What are the sectors that pay the most dividends? According to analysts, those who want to receive dividends should focus on more traditional segments of the economy, such as banking, energy, water, steel, mining and oil. Usually, companies that operate in these niches are already consolidated, unlike the startups and technology companies, which are still in the growth phase.

Companies such as Itaú and Bradesco, the two largest retail banks in the country, share profits on a monthly basis, as they have a large availability of capital, recalls the head from the research center of the TC, Orleans Martins. already the Grendenewhich operates in the footwear sector with brands such as Melissa, Ipanema and Ridermakes payments every quarter.

Therefore, it is necessary to understand the reality of the sector in which a particular company is inserted before investing.

What is a stock’s ex-dividend date? In the process of distributing profits, you need to pay attention to some dates. According to Orleans Martins, from TC, the first one is the announcement date, which is when there is an announcement of the deadline for the shareholder to be entitled to dividends. In the market, the deadline is known as “date-com“.

After this date, the shares become “ex-dividends”, that is, the person is no longer entitled to receive part of the remunerationwhich is as true for companies that share profits through JCPas well as through dividends.

Which companies pay dividends next month?

See below which stocks you can still buy to receive dividends this month. See also the cut-off date to buy, payment date and dividend amount per share:

Bank of Brasilia ( BSLI ) – September 9 – September 20 – BRL 0.134

) – September 9 – September 20 – BRL 0.134 Bank of Brazil ( BRAS3 ) – September 12 – September 30 – BRL 0.273

) – September 12 – September 30 – BRL 0.273 Cambuci ( CAMB3 ) – September 15th – September 30th – BRL 0.051

) – September 15th – September 30th – BRL 0.051 M. Dias Branco ( MDI3 ) – September 16 – September 30 – BRL 0.042

