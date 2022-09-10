After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Indians demand return of the Koh-i-Noor diamond

Crown of the Queen Mother, mother of Elizabeth II, has the Koh-i-Noor diamond (Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

A day after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Indians are using social media to ask for the return of the Koh-i-Noor diamond – which means “mountain of light”.

The gemstone is in the crown that was made for the mother of Queen Elizabeth, known as the Queen Mother. The piece is made of 2,800 stones, including the Koh-i-Noor.

The diamond was mined in what is now the state of Andhra Pradesh, India, during the Kakatiyan dynasty of the 12th and 14th centuries. Records are that, uncut, the diamond would be 793 carats.

The stone passed through the hands of several peoples, until reaching the East India Company in 1840. The Koh-i-Noor was presented to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The monarch asked for the diamond to be cut and placed on the crowns of Queens Alexandra and Mary, and then it was placed on the Queen Mother’s crown in 1937.

In 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned, another part of the diamond was used. The governments of Iran, Pakistan and India claim the diamond.

Part of the Indian population believes that the stone should return to the country. In 1947, the government of India called for the Koh-i-Noor to be returned to the country, but the United Kingdom stated that there are no legal grounds for returning it.