After rally, Verde fund reduces position in global and Brazilian stock exchanges, but maintains allocation in commodities

After the momentum seen in the international stock markets at the beginning of August, the Verde fund, owned by the renowned manager Verde Asset, owned by Luís Stuhlberger, decided to reduce – marginally – its allocation on the global stock exchange and in securities of Brazilian companies.

In a letter released this month, the house’s analysts highlighted that the markets operated in a euphoric way in early August. The situation, however, drastically reversed after the Jackson Hole symposium in which Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank), showed greater concern about inflation.

Powell’s speech helped spur a rise in US bond yields (Treasuries). After a more expressive rise in rates in August, the manager said that it reduced the positions that benefit from the advance in interest rates in the United States.

The tougher stance on the rise in prices in Europe also weighed negatively on equity markets, in the face of statements by members of the European Central Bank (ECB). At the time, the speeches opened the door to an increase of 0.75 points at this month’s meeting, which ended up being confirmed last Thursday (8).

In addition to higher interest rates, the situation in Europe with the energy crisis is also worrying. In Verde’s assessment, the “shock of an increase in electricity and gas bills for families and companies still seems underestimated”.

For experts, such problems should lead the continent into a “significant recession” and there is “little chance that the region’s assets will not perform below the market average (underperform)” compared to other parts of the world in the coming years.

When commenting on the position in Brazilian assets, the house pointed out that the market continued to improve, with the decrease in risk premiums.

The house, however, says it will be important to monitor whether this trajectory will continue in the coming weeks, as the country is less than a month away from the first round of elections and the gap between candidates in polls is narrowing.

In this sense, Verde said that it reduced its position on the Brazil Stock Exchange and that it increased its allocation to Brazilian implicit inflation, that is, exposure that benefits from the difference between the real and nominal interest rates.

Although most commodities ended last month with a decline, the manager stated that she maintained her long position (which benefits from the rise) in gold and oil, without giving further details.

On the other hand, the house reported that it only maintained its long position in high-return bonds (high yield). In the year, the Verde fund accumulates an increase of 11.81%, against 7.74% for the CDI.

The performance of August was the second best this year, with an increase of 2.34%, above the 1.17% of the CDI. The monthly performance was helped by the allocation to Brazilian equities and the interest rate market in developed countries.

