After Roberto’s death, find out who the other 3 characters are that will die by the end of Pantanal

In wetland, shown by Globo at 9 pm, a series of tragedies still promise to move the next chapters of the soap opera. This because Roberto (Caue Campos) will not be the only one who will die in history. Three other characters will also have death as their grand finale.

After murdering the young Roberto, the next to die will be Solano (Rafa Seig). The hired killer, hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to decimate the family of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and his children, will invade Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) tapera and try to take the girl hostage.

Juma will be so angry at the situation that he will end up turning into a jaguar and murdering the gunslinger.

Another who will have a tragic end will be Tenório. The land grabber will even castrate Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), but as revenge the pawn will plan to kill his great rival and succeed. Tenorio will die when thrown into the piranhas.

The third character who will also depart from this one for a better one will be Zé Leôncio. He will have heart problems and have a massive attack in the last chapter of the novel. But, the farmer will reemerge as an entity and will be the new “Old man of the river”

See also – Filó discovers what Juma will do at the birth of the baby and does not believe in the risk of childbirth

It is worth noting that wetland is a telenovela by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, shown – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and shown on TV Globo.