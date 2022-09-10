After selling the mansion to Michel Teló, Bruna Marquezine reveals perrengue and moves to Xuxa’s house, reveals columnist

The actress is said to be sleeping in the bedroom of her best friend, Sasha Meneghel

At the beginning of the month, the actress Bruna Marquezine sold his mansion to the singer Michel Telo. The house, which is located in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, was valued at R$ 15 million and has more than 890 square meters of built area, with a cinema room and dressing room.

However, after the sale, Bruna lives a perengue: will be living with Xuxa Meneghel, in Rio de Janeiro. The actress had to move after the sale of her mansion and is “temporarily homeless”. So she borrowed her best friend’s room, Sasha Menegheldaughter of the hostess.

marquezine told all about the subject in his participation in “Quem Pode, Pod”, a podcast presented by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme. The actress revealed this and other news about her career and personal life. The information was published by journalist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper “O Globo”.

Michel Telo’s mansion

The judge’s new mansion “The Voice Brazil”, by Globo, is huge. The mansion has a basement of more than 400 square meters. On site, it has a giant dressing room, movie theater, party room, gym, sauna and much more on its three floors. The suites of the house even have a closet and bathrooms with hydromassage.