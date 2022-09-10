After suffering prejudice from a celebrity in a VIP area, Pequena Lô vents: ‘She was rude’ | Rock in Rio

After reporting on social media that she suffered prejudice in a VIP box at Rock in Rio, Pequena Lô told gshow details of what happened on this fifth day of the festival, 9/9. The night before, the influencer and psychologist said she was disrespected by a famous woman when she tried to watch the Guns N ‘Roses show from the grid. Lô explained that she asked permission to settle down, but that the celebrity – who she prefers not to reveal her identity – denied the space. Check out the rant in the video above.
“It happened yesterday. I was at the vipão, I had finished working, I went to enjoy the Gun’s show and then, when I arrived at the space I was invited to and they told me that the view from the grid was better, we apologized and the person already looked at me with gigantic ignorance.”
After suffering prejudice in a VIP area, Pequena Lô vents — Photo: gshow
“And we know when a person is prejudiced by the way they look. We feel it! Her look was capable, there’s no other word, for her to think I shouldn’t be there. No one is better or worse than anyone else, everyone was there as a guest to enjoy the show.”
“It was a very unpleasant situation, she was rude. She said I was supposed to go to the side, because she and her friends were enjoying the show, in a very rude way… There were people who witnessed it.”
“I posted it on Twitter because – no time is for ‘cookies’, to want them to feel sorry for me – to show the point that we are not better than anyone else. Respect fits anywhere”, pointed out Lô.
Review the outburst on the networks and understand the bullshit!
Pequena Lô talked to gshow and said he was a victim of prejudice in a box at RiR — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/gshow