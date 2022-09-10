Al Janoub Stadium: where is it, capacity and which games will host at the Qatar World Cup

In addition to all the sporting legacy, the 2022 World Cup will leave architectural marks on Qatar. To host the World Cup, the country invested in the construction or renovation of stadiums that promise to be some of the most modern, functional and luxurious in the world. Architecture and modernity are key points of the stages of this Cup.

In all, eight stadiums will host the 64 matches of the 2022 World Cup, all of them made with the latest technology to further enhance the experience for players and fans. THE GOAL created a guide on each of them, and below you can learn more about Al Janoub, the first arena to be ready among those that were built from scratch.

Al Janoub Stadium

Located in the city of Al Wakarah – and five minutes from Doha International Airport -, the Al Janoub Stadium is one of those that was built from scratch for the Qatar World Cup, and the first of them to be ready. For the Cup, it will accommodate 40,000 fans, a number that will be reduced at the end of the competition.

The architectural design was made by Anglo-Iraqi Zaha Hadid, inspired by the pearl fishing boats, which for a long time were the engine of the economy of the city of Al Wakarah. Like some of the other stadiums, Al Janoub also has a retractable roof and a cooling system that covers all areas.

Also following the idea of ​​functionality and experience of other stadiums that will host the Cup, Al Janoub. Without leaving the arena’s surroundings, fans will be able to go to the seaside, shop and visit a museum with the history of the region, and other experiences and practicalities are still being developed, such as a school, wedding hall, cycling tracks, horseback riding and running, as well as restaurants, markets, gyms and parks. The idea is that it is a place that values ​​well-being and socialization, using sport and entertainment as a tool for this.

What games will be played at Al Janoub Stadium?

In all, Al Janoub will host seven World Cup games, six of which are in the group stage, and the other is in the round of 16, the first knockout stage of the World Cup. The Brazilian team will not play in this stadium at any time during the competition.

