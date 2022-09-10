Alcaraz wins another epic marathon towards the US Open final and is one step away from historic number 1

Carlos Alcarazborn in May 2003, made history this Friday by becoming the youngest player since Pete Sampras in 1990 to qualify for the US Open final. The 19-year-old Spaniard secured access to the Grand Slam title-debate meeting for the first time in his life, also becoming the youngest to do so since Rafael Nadal won Roland Garros in 2005.

In the semi-finals of the US Open 2022, Carlos Alcaraz, number four in the world (but guaranteed top 2 at the end of this tournament) prevented an American from returning to the men’s final of a Grand Slam, by defeating Frances TiafoeATP number 26, in yet another dramatic five-set marathon, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5) and 6-3, in a 4h19 battle that was even more shorter and slightly less demanding than their two previous five-set duels against Marin Cilic and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz qualifies for a historic final against the Norwegian Casper Ruud, still seventh in the rankings, in a match that will earn not only a first Grand Slam title for the winner, but also the lead in the ATP rankings. If it’s the Spaniard, he becomes the youngest ever, at 19 years and 4 months, clearly surpassing the Australian’s record of 20 years and 9 months. Lleyton Hewitt.