Alcides has ‘vision’ with Trindade, is threatened with a knife in the neck and Maria Bruaca fears “madness” of the pawn

Coming soon on the plot”wetland“, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will once again be haunted by Trinity (Gabriel Sater). after sleeping with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), the pawn will be surprised by the disciple of the cramullion in the dead of night. the rival of tenorio (Murilo Benício), by the way, will be terrified when faced with a knife in the neck.

According to information disclosed by the portal “Resumo das Novelas On”, the former employee of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will still hear that his father is “burning in hell” and that he will only stop suffering when his zuleica (Aline Borges) die.

the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia), then, will wake up with a noise and see the loved one in shock. At a given moment, the jagunço will get distracted and will notice the sudden disappearance of the guitar player. Frightened, the lover of “Mary Bru” will say that the musician is outside the house.

Then, Eugênio’s friend (Almir Sater) will show concern and fear for the foreman’s hallucinations. It is worth mentioning that the work created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi will be on the air until October, being succeeded by “Travessia”.