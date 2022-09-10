Alert! Hurricane Kay intensifies and continues to hit the Mexico region

Marina Fernandez Meteored Argentina 07 Sep. 7 min

Hurricane Kay over the west coast of Mexico this Wednesday, September 7. Image: IR-Meteored Argentina satellite

Hurricane Kay continues to intensify. At the time of this writing and according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) bulletin 11A, the tropical system recently reached category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with sustained winds of 155 km/h and higher gusts, and a central pressure of 975 hPa.

Kay is located in the Pacific Ocean, very close to the west coast of Mexico, just 370 km southwest of the Baja California peninsula, and is moving at 19 km/h in a northwesterly direction, threatening the mainland.

The system began as a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Tehuantepec on September 1, then intensified over warm Pacific waters bordering the Mexican west coast, and three days later reached tropical storm status. Since last September 4th, the strength of its tropical storm category winds has severely affected several states.

The storm intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, Sept. 5 evening, reaching maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h, according to the NHC, causing extensive damage. Currently its winds have Category 2 intensities, and the NHC estimates that Kay will continue to find favorable conditions for its intensification in the coming hours.

Aftermath of Hurricane Kay

Guerrero’s state secretary for Civil Protection, Roberto Arroyo, told the press that three people have died (two adults and one child) since the onset of this cyclonic condition. Unfortunately, the authorities confirmed on Sunday (4) this tragic outcome, as a result of Kay, but it must be taken into account that it is a totally preliminary data because the system is getting stronger and advancing dangerously close to the region.

The states most affected at the moment are: Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit, where there were significant damage to infrastructure and houses, trees and light poles toppled due to strong gusts, high tide and waves several meters high. In addition, these same areas affected by Kay’s cloud bands underwent abundant rains that caused flash floods, with flooded streets and cars dragged by the force of the water, added to the consequent overflow of rivers and streams.

Costa Grande, Acapulco and the upper part of the Sierra, in the state of Guerrero, have suspended their classes to avoid putting students and teachers at risk. Several municipalities in Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Sinaloa and in the state of Baja California del Sur also adopted this decision for all educational levels.

Forecast, future trajectory and warnings for Hurricane Kay

Kay is expected to intensify, generating strong winds and abundant rain in southern part of the Baja California Peninsula during this Wednesday, September 7, as reported by the NHC. Hurricane conditions are possible and an alert is in effect along Baja California’s west-central coast through Thursday.. A tropical storm watch is in effect over part of the Baja California Peninsula coastline as of Wednesday morning.

Hurricane Kay trajectory forecast with coastal areas under alert. Image: CNH

In addition, a large maritime region is also on alert, as it is a major hurricane with tropical storm-force winds up to 335 km from its center.

A weak vertical wind shear is expected accompanied by a very humid air mass at medium levels. These two factors favor the Kay’s intensification until today (7). Then, weakening is expected from Thursday (8)although Kay remains a strong hurricane when it passes near the Baja California peninsula.

Up to 250 mm of accumulated precipitation is expected for the Baja California Peninsula, with point maximums of 380 mm; for northwest mainland Mexico up to 100 mm with isolated peaks of 150 mm, and for southern California and the USA up to 125 mm. These precipitation totals can lead to flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas of Mexico.

Storm waves are likely over most of the Mexican west coastintensifying towards the northwest, with conditions that could endanger the lives of people who are especially on the coasts of the Peninsula and the Gulf of California.