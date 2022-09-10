Alexandre de Moraes will ignore PGR’s request about entrepreneurs

O Power 360 found that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, will ignore the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) for the time being regarding the request to annul the decision that authorized search and seizure operations against businessmen who spoke about “coup” in a WhatsApp group.

Despite the request, as there are still no people formally accused, the minister must continue the investigations. He is waiting for the transcription of the dialogues filed on the cell phones of the businessmen who were apprehended by the PF (Federal Police) in the operation and in the breach of telematic secrecy.

The PGR appealed this 6th against the decision. The agency, through the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, said that Moraes is incompetent to act in the case, since those involved have no special jurisdiction, and the minister violated the accusatory system by failing to hear the PGR before to decide. Here’s the full feature (765 KB).

According to Lindôra, Moraes’ decision was made “exclusively” based on “journalistic articles” that not “show the connection” with inquiries that are on the minister’s rapporteurship.

“In this line, the expression of ideas and thoughts in a private WhatsApp group, even though it conveys some political and social positions that are dissonant from the Constitution of the Republic […] cannot be abstractly inserted and reputed as coming from a criminal organization that threatens the existence of the constituted powers”he said.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic also states that:

the measures were disproportionate;

there was “fishing expedition” (or “probationary fishing”), when there is a search for speculative evidence, using procedures unrelated to what is concretely known about the case;

the evidence was collected illegally and is therefore void.

And asks that:

the decision that authorized the search and seizure operation, as well as the breach of telematic and banking secrecy and the blocking of the businessmen’s accounts, be annulled;

that order be given in habeas corpus locking the investigation;

that the case be sent to the 1st Instance, if the investigation is maintained

Read the list of businessmen who were targeted by the PF: