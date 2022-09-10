Ana Maria Braga suffers “curse of the Friday” at Globo and misses the important thing

Presenter Ana Maria Braga’s program on Globo, Mais Você, began to be recorded on Fridays so that she could have more free time for herself and her family. In fact, deserved by her age, decades of daily work and the various health issues she has already overcome.

But recorded Friday turned out to be a curse, as TV News defined it, when it comes to editorial content. This is because Ana Maria Braga records a little piece of it from Monday to Thursday to have a complete attraction on the last working day of the week.

What’s the problem? The More You are completely out of date when major events occur on farms, such as the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

Both Bom Dia Brasil and Encontro made great coverage of the death and of the new king, Charles III. Meanwhile, Mais Você, all recorded, completely ignored the event. Worse, it started out of tune because Patrícia Poeta’s program ended with images of the queen, while Louro José’s began in a fetsa mood.

The same situation happened a few weeks ago, with Jô Soares

When comedian and presenter Jô Soares died, a few weeks ago, in the early hours of a Friday, the situation would be exactly the same.

But when Ana Maria Braga heard the news, she ran to TV Globo’s studios to go live and pay tribute to Jô, her personal friend.

“You saw that our program is recorded, but now we are live because I couldn’t help but come here and pay our tribute to my great friend Jô Soares, because without Jô, Brazil is sadder. I’m sure that feeling belongs to all of us,” she said at the time.