Anthem ‘God Save the King’ Sung for the First Time After Elizabeth’s Death

The official anthem of the United Kingdom was sung for the first time today after undergoing changes to its lyrics. The event took place at St. Paul in London at the end of the memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96.

“God Save the Queen” was changed to “God Save the King” — marking the beginning of the reign of Charles III, the monarch’s eldest son.

The lyrics of “God Save the Queen” remained the same in essence, but mentions of “queen” were replaced with “king”, in addition to “she” and “her”, replaced by “he” and “his”.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She had been placed under medical observation the same day — her immediate family members were informed and traveled to the scene.

In power for 70 years, the monarch had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest.

Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.

Elizabeth is survived by four children from her 73-year relationship with Prince Philip, who died last year: Charles (heir to the throne and now known as Charles III), Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd